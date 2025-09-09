Jalen Carter was fined $57,222 by the NFL but avoided another suspension after spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seconds into the league’s season opener Thursday night.

The Pro Bowl defensive tackle was ejected from Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory over Dallas before playing a snap. He’s expected to be on the field when the Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch on Sunday. The team could impose its own discipline such as benching Carter for the first play, the first series or longer.

The NFL is calling Carter’s discipline a one-game suspension with time served because he didn’t play against the Cowboys. It’s an important distinction that sets a precedent and sends a message to players that spitting on an opponent will result in a one-game suspension.

Carter isn’t appealing his penalty.

“I’m going to keep everything that I do with him private, regardless of if you see it on Sunday or not,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said Monday about his best defensive player. “Everything, every conversation, whether it’s a personal conversation, a disciplinary thing, all those things will always be handled privately. I just think that’s the way to go about doing team business and when you’re doing things with a football team.”

Carter apologized for being disqualified from the game. Players have been fined for spitting on opponents in the past, but there wasn’t a case where anyone was suspended for doing it.

Carter’s infraction came moments after the franchise’s second Super Bowl banner was raised. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct before the first snap from scrimmage while trainers were attending to an injury on the kickoff.

Carter approached Prescott after the quarterback had stepped up in the huddle, stood between two of his linemen and spit on the ground in the direction of Carter, who was several yards away.

The two players exchanged words before Carter spit on Prescott’s jersey and then backed away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official, who threw the flag.