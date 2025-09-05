Eagles’ Jalen Carter apologizes following ejection for spitting on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter apologized after he was ejected for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott moments after the Eagles’ pregame Super Bowl championship celebration.

Carter was tossed for for unsportsmanlike conduct six seconds into Philadelphia’s 24-20 victory in the lightning-delayed NFL season opener that ended early Friday. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run.

“It was more of a surprise than anything,” Prescott said. “The refs obviously saw it. Threw the flag. I was like, `Hell yeah! We get 15 yards to start the game off.′ Didn’t realize he was getting ejected. Unfortunate that he did. Hell of a player.”

Prescott and Carter exchanged words after the opening kickoff, and Carter spit on Prescott’s jersey before backing away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official who threw the flag and sent Carter packing. Fans booed as Carter walked off slowly, holding his helmet in his hands behind his back.

Carter apologized after the game.

“It was a mistake that happened on my side. It won’t happen again,” Carter said. “I feel bad for just my teammates and fans out there. I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for my family, also. But the fans, they showed the most love.”