Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round playoff tickets to go on sale Tuesday

    • January 9, 2023
Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) celebrates his touchdown run with wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) and tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced when tickets will go on sale to see the Birds in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ticket sales will begin Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the team said. There is a four-ticket limit per household, and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale,” the team said.

The Eagles will play one of the NFC-winning Wild Card weekend teams on either Saturday, January 21 or Sunday, January 22. The specific dates and times will be announced by the NFL in the coming days.

The Eagles secured the #1 seed in the NFC with a win over the New York Giants on Sunday, giving them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

