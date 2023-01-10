Philadelphia Eagles Divisional Round playoff tickets to go on sale Tuesday

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced when tickets will go on sale to see the Birds in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field.

Ticket sales will begin Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can only be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, the team said. There is a four-ticket limit per household, and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale,” the team said.