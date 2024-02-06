Philadelphia Eagles will play as home team in first-ever regular season game in Brazil

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Eagles will play as the designated team in the historic first-ever regular season game in Brazil as part of the 2024 International Games, the NFL announced on Monday.

The game will take place on the Friday night of Week 1 in the city of Sao Paulo at the Corinthians Arena, home to Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians. The stadium was an official venue for both the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2016 Olympic Games.