Philly and its suburbs are under a Code Orange due to poor air quality

The Philadelphia region on Thursday is under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ozone.

The alert, issued Wednesday by the state Department of Environmental Protection, includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

Also included are Berks, Lehigh, and Northampton counties in the Lehigh Valley, and Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties in the Susquehanna Valley.

Ozone, a gas that’s harmful when breathed in, forms from a combination of heat and different pollutants.