City Hall ready to light first official kinara for tomorrow’s start of Kwanzaa

Native to Philadelphia, the 76-year-old retired social worker and educator has made hundreds of kinaras by hand over the years, many of them for schools, churches, and other organizations. Last year, she received an order from New York City to make their municipal kinara.

However, getting an official kinara in Philadelphia had been her ultimate goal. She found an ally in Councilmember Kendra Brooks, who has pushed to make it happen for the last year.

“We have been celebrating Kwanzaa here in Philadelphia for over 50 years, thanks to the great work of Mama Maisha and the Kwanzaa Cooperative,” Brooks said at a news conference at the Free Library of Philadelphia’s Parkway Central branch on Dec. 14. She noted that it was past time for the city to have an official kinara to join the city’s official Christmas tree and Menorah.

Working with others to make the kinara this year, Sullivan-Ongoza says that they employed each of the principles.

“We worked as a team,” she explains. “We had to have the creativity. We knew the purpose of it. And basically, we had to have a lot of faith. They had to have faith in me as the primary builder, but we had that faith in each other.”

They also shared the city’s fee, employing Ujamaa.

Visitors are welcome to join the ceremonial lighting to be held at noon, which will also feature remarks by Sullivan-Ongoza, as well as a performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”