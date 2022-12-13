Philadelphia police searching for suspect who stole antique brass railing outside City Hall

    By
  • John Paul, 6abc
    • December 12, 2022

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a City Hall theft suspect.

The theft happened on December 8 around 6:25 a.m. near the southeast corner of City Hall in Center City.

Police released video of an unknown man using a red shopping cart to transport a 20-foot section of an antique brass railing away from the building.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Officials estimate it’s worth $15,000 to $20,000 and acknowledge it may be worth much more.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate