New housing data shows Philadelphia’s downtown continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, which early on drove some residents to temporarily relocate amid public health restrictions and the civil unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The trend reversed in 2021 and continued to move in that direction in 2022, according to the Center City District’s latest housing report, which the nonprofit released on Monday. Many of the people who migrated to the area during that time were recent college graduates, millennials, and empty nesters.

Coupled with a new supply of multi-family units, stable rents, and a healthy pipeline of new housing projects, CCD president Paul Levy said he’s encouraged about the future of the greater Center City area. The organization defines the area as Girard Avenue to Tasker Street, river to river.

“Optimism is too strong a word given everything we’ve been through. But all the trends we see are moving, I think, in very positive directions,” said Levy.