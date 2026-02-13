Philadelphia’s arts sector is vibrant but needs help, survey shows

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new report says Philadelphia has a vibrant arts and culture scene, but one that is fragmented and hampered by a lack of access to resources.

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance released survey findings showing that the arts in the city are not adequately supported.

Creative Philadelphia, the city’s office of arts and culture, will soon release a comprehensive cultural plan, determining how the city can support its arts sector. The plan is expected to be released this spring.

The report released by the alliance, Cultural Dynamics, outlines several key areas the cultural plan should address.