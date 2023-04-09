76ers beat Nets 134-105 before they meet in the playoffs

Things went quickly enough — but only after a foul was committed four seconds in. Nets coach Jacque Vaughn let Bridges play to extend his ironman streak, but with instructions to foul quickly and get out of the game. Once the 76ers won the opening tip, Bridges hurried over to grab Shake Milton and was immediately subbed out.

After starting 56 games for Phoenix before coming to Brooklyn in the trade for Kevin Durant, Bridges started the Nets’ final 27. He became the 42nd NBA player to play in 83 or more games in a season and the first since Josh Smith for Detroit and Houston in 2014-15.

That left a crowd featuring Julius Erving, who won titles with the Nets in the ABA and 76ers in the NBA, and Billie Jean King to watch All-Star slam dunk champion Mac McClung finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the 76ers.

Tip-ins

76ers: Philadelphia finished 54-28, its best record since going 56-26 in 2000-01 en route to the NBA Finals. … The 76ers won all four meetings with the Nets this season.

Nets: Thomas joined Durant, Kyrie Irving, Vince Carter and John Williamson as Nets to score 40 or more four times in a season in the NBA. Carter did it three times and Irving twice. … RaiQuan Gray, signed to a two-way contract Saturday, scored 16 points.

The players’ choice

Rivers relied on other players to make the case for why Embiid should win his first MVP award.

“It’s funny, when you hear from (Damian) Lillard said it the other day, Steph Curry said it,” Rivers said. “When you hear other players, and they rarely chime in on MVP, but when you hear other players chime in and they’re saying Joel because he’s the most dominant, they’re telling you something. They really are. They’re speaking it into existence.”