Philadelphia commemorates countdown to 2026 FIFA World Cup with flag raising

In an effort to raise awareness that Philadelphia will be one of 11 U.S. cities to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches, the city raised a FIFA flag above City Hall Thursday.

The baby-blue flag is emblazoned with the World Cup trophy.

Meg Kane, who worked with the city’s bid committee, said during a press conference that the flag “captures the energy of Philadelphia.”

“We’ve been ready for this moment since America kicked off nearly 250 years ago,” Kane said. “The real question for the world is are you ready for Philly?”