City officials have announced yet another overhaul to Philadelphia’s system for selling publicly owned vacant lots, aimed at streamlining sales to residents seeking to create side yards or community gardens.

Philadelphia Housing Development Corp., a quasi-municipal agency that manages certain city land sales, will launch new online platforms that will allow buyers to formally apply to purchase land for such uses.

“It is critical that the process of reactivating vacant publicly owned land is fair, predictable and transparent,” Angel Rodriguez, a vice president at PHDC, said of the revamped website.

The city’s prior web portal was the subject of a WHYY investigation in 2019 that uncovered a backlog of more than 18,000 “expressions of interest,” or EOIs, submitted by parties interested in buying vacant lots from the city.

City Hall and several affiliated agencies either acquired or inherited control over tens of thousands of vacant lots over the years, stemming from decades of divestment and the depopulation of the inner city. Efforts to offload this inventory to private buyers have been repeatedly criticized for being slow, convoluted and riven with instances of apparent political favoritism.