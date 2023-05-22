Leta Brannon said her whole family has been riddled with illnesses for several years.

The 45-year-old and her five sisters suffer from various autoimmune diseases, impacting their thyroid and liver. Brannon’s mother, father, and grandmother had colon, prostate, and bowel cancers, respectively.

She said she has benign tumors on her spine, and her 26-year-old daughter must also undergo surgery to remove a tumor near her kidney.

“Our lives have been kind of hell, honestly,” Brannon said. “We used to think we were cursed. We actually thought we were cursed, because we all just had so many problems.”

Brannon grew up in Elkton, Maryland, about a mile from a facility owned by Gore, the company best known for making Gore-Tex fabric. In February, a lawsuit was filed against the Delaware-based company for allegedly polluting drinking water with PFOA, one type of the toxic chemical PFAS. The so-called “forever chemicals,” which can remain in groundwater for decades, are linked to serious health problems.

Brannon said she wonders if her family’s health history is related to PFAS contamination. On Wednesday night, she attended a town hall to learn more about the litigation.

The law firms Motley Rice, and Baird Mandalas Brockstedt Federico & Cardea, LLC., are seeking people who lived, worked, or attended school within 3.5 miles of Gore’s Cherry Hill plant in Elkton to join the litigation.

“The scientific community knew about PFAS. They knew it was toxic. They knew it could cause cancer. They knew they were pumping it out every day,” attorney Phil Federico told an attentive audience. “They didn’t tell anybody. They certainly didn’t tell you … They were profitable at your expense.”