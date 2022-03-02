People with mental illness to lose home over Norristown land deal

As many as 5,000 people lived at the 188-acre state hospital in Montgomery County during the mid-20th century. That number plummeted to 1,700 by the 1970s, following advancements in medications to treat mental illness and a nationwide move away from institutions. In 2017, Norristown stopped taking most patients.

Today, crumbling buildings overgrown with vines loom over the mostly unused property. In one corner of the sprawling campus, barbed wire fencing delineates the 255-person “forensic” unit — which provides services to people who have been charged with crimes but deemed unfit to go to trial. Another 120 beds are for a “forensic step-down” program, which helps people after they’ve been released from criminal justice oversight.

The people who will be affected by the land conveyance are not part of those groups, Duffy-Bell explained.

Rather, their situation reflects just how difficult it can be to secure housing in communities amid surging real estate prices, limited supply and what she calls “NIMBY-ism” — meaning, homeowners don’t want people with mental illnesses living near them.

“Despite all the education and the anti-stigma campaigns, it’s hard to find housing,” Duffy-Bell said.

In 2016, the state, and county mental health directors, came up with a creative solution: They set up “community” housing at an unused building on the corner of Norristown State Hospital. Behavioral health services provider Elwyn supplied the staff. Millions were invested to update the building.

But just one year later, the Wolf administration announced a plan to revamp the state hospital property, calling into question whether the program could remain. After a study commissioned by the state recommended that some of the property be given to Norristown borough, administrators in the five-county region knew they would have to find different homes for the people in the program, Duffy-Bell said.

But a plan to set up inpatient care with medical provider Crozer was interrupted when the health system was acquired in February by Delaware-based ChristianaCare. Now that plan is pushed back until at least mid-2023.

Another plan to open a residential care center in Delaware County is nowhere near being ready, Duffy-Bell said.

And while Bucks County plans to set up a forensic diversion and treatment center, it’s not expected to be ready until fall 2023.

The coronavirus pandemic also has complicated efforts to find people homes and support services, Duffy-Bell said. Citing estimates, she said that 21% of available beds were not in use in late January because people sick with the virus had to be kept quarantined, leaving some beds vacant.

She said county mental health workers have found appropriate treatment placements for several people so far — but they need more time.

“These are people with serious mental illness who need a 24/7 supervised level of support in a relatively secure environment that does not necessarily allow for unmonitored comings and goings,” she said. There are long wait lists for the beds that can take some people in that group, she said.

The land conveyance also affects dozens of other people in need of housing, according to Montgomery County mental health, developmental disabilities and early intervention administrator Pamela Howard.