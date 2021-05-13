While not an official end to the pandemic that has changed all of our lives, Tuesday’s announcements that Pennsylvania will open up completely on Memorial Day and that Philadelphia follows on June 11 is a welcome relief. Delaware and New Jersey have already announced a lifting of COVID restrictions. However, mandatory masking will remain with us for some time, at least until, per Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, the state gets to a 70% vaccination rate for those who are 18 and over. (The governors of New Jersey and Delaware may announce different mandates, so keep up with all the latest on WHYY.) In another update, the city has announced that the Philadelphia Marathon weekend will return at 50% capacity on Nov. 20-21.

The 90th running of the Radnor Hunt Races will happen this weekend, though COVID precautions will mandate some changes. The nation’s oldest foxhunt is a series of six steeplechase races whose proceeds benefit the Brandywine Conservancy. The conservancy has raised in excess of $5 million in the last 40 years. This year, attendees will be limited to ‘party pods’ of their own household members and masks will be part of the elegant fashions traditionally on display.

: Saturday, May 15, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (entry gates close at noon, race will go on rain or shine ) How much: Varies, limited tailgating tickets left and you must call to purchase them.

In conjunction with the Historical Car Club of Pennsylvania, more than 250 restored vintage automobiles from various decades will be on display at the weekend’s open-air car show. Some of the more impressive models from past shows are a Ford Model T from 1913, a Ford Woody Wagon from 1938, a 1958 Chevrolet Impala, and a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette. It’s not just an exhibition; awards for the best-maintained cars in several categories will be handed out.