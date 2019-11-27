Pennsylvania’s lowest-wage workers may have a raise coming — or not

Before departing Harrisburg for the holidays, state lawmakers sent a bill that would increase Pennsylvania’s minimum wage into what could be a legislative abyss between the House and Senate.

Right now, the least a worker in the commonwealth can make is the federal minimum $7.25 an hour. The Senate proposal would raise that to $9.50.

The chamber passed it after years of repeated, unsuccessful wage-increase proposals by Democrats, as a result of quiet horse-trading between Republican Senate leaders and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

However, those negotiations may be for nothing if the House doesn’t approve the bill. Leaders haven’t indicated what they’re going to do.

The differences

When lawmakers talk about the minimum wage, they often talk about small businesses like, for instance, Elementary Coffee in Harrisburg.

Andrea Grove, who has advocated for minimum wage increases at the Capitol, started the business around five years ago, but only recently moved it outside the city’s farmer’s market.

She said as she was building it up, she kept one thing at the forefront of her financial planning: wages.

“We find ways to care for each other, one of which is raising our wages as we get more money,” she said. “It’s like, this is a community. I don’t understand why people wouldn’t want to watch out for their employees.”

At minimum, employees at Elementary Coffee now make $12.50 an hour.

Those who oppose raising the minimum wage say not every business can afford to follow Grove’s example.

While Democrats typically argue higher pay puts money in people’s pockets and helps them get off unemployment benefits, many Republicans say businesses — especially smaller ones — would disproportionately struggle and have to lay off workers if they were required to dedicate more money to salaries.

The conservative Commonwealth Foundation has opposed a wage increase of any size. The group often highlights perspectives from, for instance, business owners in other states who say changes to wage laws mean they’re at risk of having to lay off entry-level workers.

Nathan Benefield, the foundation’s vice president, recently wrote that “any minimum wage hike will cut off access to work experience for those trying to enter or re-enter the workforce.”

Specifically, he argued teenagers and former inmates benefit from lower-wage jobs.