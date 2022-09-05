Pa. workers, businesses grapple with tight job market this Labor Day

Steve Herzenberg, an economist and executive director of the Keystone Research Center, added their research shows the concept of “shared prosperity” is attainable. The World Bank defines shared prosperity as income growth among the poorest 40% of the population.

“With smart and worker-friendly policies over the next several years, Pennsylvania could enjoy a return to shared prosperity for the first time, really in more than 40 years,’ Herzenberg said.

He added that wages have bounced around because of pandemic layoffs and rehires.

“Low-wage workers disproportionately leaving the labor market in 2020, which kind of created an artificial bump to measured wages at different parts of the distribution. And then when low wage workers came back disproportionately in 2021, that tended to drag wages down,” Herzenberg said.

The report also shows an economic disparity when it comes to race and ethnicity.

“The wages for Black workers and Hispanic workers have also climbed some, but the ratio of Black and Hispanic workers wages to the median remains now about 75% of the white median,” Herzenberg said. He added that’s a lot lower than the roughly 90% ratio for black workers in most of the 1980s.”

Pennsylvania’s minimum wage sits at $7.25 an hour, while neighboring New Jersey pays $13. That means some who live near the border can earn a quick raise just by traveling across the bridge. That also increases the competition for workers. Most states surrounding Pennsylvania are heading towards a target of $15 an hour which would further hurt Pennsylvania’s ability to keep and retain low-wage workers.

The report also pointed out that while employers are clinging to lower wages, their profits are continuing to go up.

Hospitality jobs are still nowhere near where they were pre-pandemic. Jobs in the hospitality industry are down more than 8% compared to February 2020.