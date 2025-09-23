This story originally appeared on WESA.

Local elected officials and social service providers — already struggling with the fallout of President Donald Trump’s cuts to safety net programs — say another round of potential budget cuts could be “catastrophic.”

The federal budget “isn’t abstract,” said Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato. “It directly shapes our ability to deliver public health services, keep people housed, invest in sustainability, support our main streets, support research and public media, and so much more.”

Innamorato and U.S. Rep. Summer Lee on Monday gathered a panel of nonprofit officials, service providers, and key county department heads to share how scaled-back federal funding has already impacted local communities, and the threats posed by proposed cuts.

Allegheny County received $373 million in direct federal funding last year, Innamorato said, plus additional federal money distributed by the state. Now, leaders in both the public and the private sectors are navigating diminished federal support and increased costs on everything from labor to construction materials. As the belt tightens and budgets strain, they’re expecting to face difficult choices — potentially reducing services, delaying or canceling projects and programs, or passing price hikes on to taxpayers and consumers.

“In short, everything’s been destabilized,” said Jordan Golin, president and CEO of Jewish Family and Community Services. The nonprofit provides social and legal services to refugees and immigrants, with the help of government funding.

But in January, the Trump administration halted federal aid for refugee resettlement efforts, and ordered groups including JFCS to stop providing federally contracted services to refugees already in the country. Those contracts were later reinstated, Golin said, and county and city officials stepped in to fill a funding shortfall. But rather than return to a schedule in which those contracts were renewed annually, the administration reviews the contracts every three months.

Golin said that practice, along with ramped-up deportations and moves to limit immigrants’ access to public programs, has put continued pressure on JFCS.

Republicans have characterized that and other moves as attempts to reduce federal spending amid soaring deficits, and to focus government aid on the truly needy.