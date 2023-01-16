A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office.

State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.

“When there’s been a violation of the public trust, I want to ensure that elected officials are held accountable,” Solomon said. “The way that we do that is, conviction equals resignation. So we gain back the public trust when elected officials that have been convicted of a crime are removed from office promptly and efficiently.”

As it stands now, lawmakers can remain in office while appealing their conviction. Solomon says that could take years to complete.

“Name another job, where you get convicted of a crime and can remain in that job for years? I don’t know any,” Solomon said. “So why should elected leaders be treated any differently?”