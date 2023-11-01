From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed an anti-hate legislation package on Tuesday that focuses on the recent rise in hate crimes nationwide.

The package contains three bills aimed at educating, training, and implementing processes to protect those who may be targeted for their race, religion, gender, gender identity, disability, and more.

“Hatred takes many forms in this country,” said bill co-sponsor Rep. Dan Frankel (D-Allegheny). “It may start with one identity characteristic but it rarely stops there. The research is clear, intolerance breeds more intolerance, and acts of hatred build on one another.”

Hate crime incidents in Pennsylvania have risen exponentially in the past three years, according to the most recent FBI data. The categories that saw the highest rates were race/ethnicity or ancestry, religion, and sexual orientation.

Though Frankel said FBI reports are flawed, he said data trends show that hate crimes have become increasingly violent and severe nationwide. Co-sponsor Rep. Napoleon Nelson (D-Montgomery) underscored the importance of one bill that will have an impact on students.

“Our hope and goal with this work, this package of bills… is to make sure that everyone understands from an eyes-wide-open perspective what’s happening on our campuses and the work we all collectively need to do,” Nelson said.