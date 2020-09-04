Pennsylvania gun shops struggle to keep firearms, ammo in stock

This story originally appeared on WITF.

As civil unrest flares up in some cities, the presidential election nears and the coronavirus pandemic enters its sixth month, more Pennsylvanians are arming themselves.

In the time of simultaneous crises around the nation, gun dealers like Andrew Hensel are experiencing a noticeable uptick in the purchase of firearms.

“What we’ve seen is demand is expected to remain exceedingly high until after the first of the year,” said Hensel, owner of Tammy and Andy’s Guns in Northampton, oi Northampton County. “So why is it happening? People are just buying everything in sight. I guess there’s a lot of panic going on in the country.”

Gun shops around the state said they have seen increased sales in everything from hunting weapons to personal protection handguns. Ammunition is also hard to come by.

When asked if his store had ammunition in stock, Hensel let out a hardy laugh. He said the shortage is across the board for handgun, hunting and rifle ammunition.

“I’m seeing a tremendous demand for .223, nine millimeters, 5.56 and just about any handgun caliber and it’s relatively unavailable,” Hensel said. “And when [ammunition distributors] are shipping anything at all, they’re shipping small quantities.”

“You can buy it online, but the prices are exorbitantly high,” he said, adding some customers are buying ammo they don’t even necessarily need.

Hensel said his customers have become more diverse in recent months.

“One of the surprising things that I have seen in my business is the number of minorities that are coming up here and looking for guns and ammo. That I’ve never ever seen in the past,” Hensel said. “Now I’m seeing a lot of people, Blacks and Spanish-speaking people that are looking for guns and ammo, which has been highly unusual.”