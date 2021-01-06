Pennsylvania gives $34 million for water cleanup

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

The state is giving more than $34 million to scores of water cleanup projects across the commonwealth.

The largest share is going to efforts in the south-central part of the state.

Of the 149 projects granted money from the Growing Greener program, 43 in south-central Pennsylvania will get $12 million. Many of those involve reducing agricultural runoff, which eventually flows to the Chesapeake Bay.

They include such efforts as planting riparian forest buffers in Berks County, beautification of York County’s Codorus Creek, and Dickinson College’s attempt to develop high-frequency monitoring tools to manage algal blooms.