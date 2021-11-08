A typical workday for Terry Shields starts at 6 a.m. and ends well past dark. A grain farmer in Jefferson County, Shields’ job is all-consuming.

In the fall, he typically spends more than 10 hours at a stretch steering a combine harvester with his yellow lab mix Maya nestled at his feet. The towering machine mows over crops, separating the grain from the chaff.

Last spring, Shields stayed out past 11 p.m. one night, planting a field of corn located feet from his home in Clover Township.

“There’s times in farming, I call it, it’s ‘go-time.’ You just got to go,” Shields said as he sat outside his house on a cloudless mid-October day. “You might work till one, two in the morning and sleep for three or four hours and be back up before the sun comes up.”

Shields raises corn, soybeans, and wheat on his 1,200-acre farm located about an hour-and-a-half drive northeast of Pittsburgh.

The 62-year-old farmer said he needs to pull long hours to turn a profit. But he also loves the work.

“I joke with my friends that if I could find a patch for farming, I’d be the first to sign up because I am addicted to it. I do and really enjoy it,” he said.

But given his age, he quickly added, “I am seriously realizing that I probably do have to pull back on the reins a little bit and slow down.”

Shields said, as he gets older, he wants to spend more time with his wife, volunteer more, and just relax.

Still, he said it’ll “hurt” to walk away.

“I’ve been working in farming and driving tractors for at least 55 years,” he said. “So yeah, to make that monumental shift in lifestyle and to know that there is no reset or reboot button you can push … once you make the call, you better be prepared to walk away from it because you’re not going back.”

But Shields said the farm hasn’t been the same since his older brother retired last year. He and Shields were the fourth generation to run the family business.

Shields doesn’t know when he’ll sell, and he doesn’t know who will buy the farm. If it were up to him, a younger farmer would take over, but Shields doubts there’s one who could afford that investment.

“It does seem inevitable that the farm will stop with my brother and I,” he said, his voice fading slightly.

‘Undervalued occupation’

Retirement is often a wrenching topic for farmers, said Darlene Livingston, executive director of Pennsylvania Farm Link and a farmer herself.

It naturally raises thoughts of one’s mortality, she said, and can represent an early form of death for some.

Farming has “been their lifeblood. It has been their whole life,” Livingston said. “So, it’s really a huge passion, and it’s very hard to give that up.”

Livingston’s organization helps farmland owners to meet potential buyers or tenants, partly through an online database .

An-Li Herring Darlene Livingston, executive director of Pennsylvania Farm Link, runs a livestock farm in Indiana County with her husband.

Livingston said it can take years to transfer a farm from one generation to the next, with the original owner mentoring the new operator and gradually handing over control.

“It is a slow progressive transition,” she said. “General recommendations are to be transferring assets in your 40s and 50s [and] to begin with equipment and things like that. And then the last thing would be the transfer of the farm.”