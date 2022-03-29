Pennsylvania lawmakers push pro-fossil fuel bills, citing Russia’s war and need for energy security

This story originally appeared on StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Lawmakers in the state House are advancing a slate of bills aimed at boosting the natural gas industry under the claim of energy security.

Supporters repeatedly brought up the energy situation in Europe caused by Russia’s war with Ukraine, though many of the issues the bills would address have lingered in the legislature for years.

The House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee passed legislation Monday to allow more gas drilling in state forests, explore a liquefied natural gas export terminal in Philadelphia, and urge leaders of other states to allow new pipelines to carry Pennsylvania gas into their states.

One bill would prohibit a regional oversight commission from making policy that would hinder gas development in the Delaware River Basin–a response to an earlier decision from that body to ban fracking in the watershed.

Rep. Joshua Kail (R-Beaver) said the country should reduce any dependence on foreign fuels and manufacturing. He said bad energy policy has serious consequences – like what he says has played out in Ukraine over the last several weeks.

“Vladimir Putin can’t attack Ukraine without his war machine, he can’t fund his war machine without high gas prices, he doesn’t have high gas prices without bad energy policy,” Kail said.