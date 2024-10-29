Separating fact from fiction in Pennsylvania’s election process

Pennsylvania, a crucial swing state, is often the subject of election-related misinformation. Social media users have falsely suggested that large numbers of migrants are illegally registering to vote in Pennsylvania, incorrectly asserted that the time it takes to count votes in the state is a smokescreen for fraud, and made baseless claims about foul play involving deceased voters.

Now, with just a week to go before Election Day, conspiracy theories and misinformation about voting across the U.S. have been resurgent. While voter fraud does occur, it’s rare and election officials have safeguards to catch it.

“This just comes up over and over again, these concerns about the election system,” said Daniel Mallinson, an associate professor of public policy and administration at Penn State. “All these claims of coordinated voter fraud or noncitizens voting in large numbers, there just isn’t evidence of that.”

Here’s a closer look at the facts.

Noncitizen voting

The specter of immigrants voting illegally in the U.S. has become a leading election-year talking point for Republicans. But voting by people who are not U.S. citizens already is illegal in federal elections and there is no indication it’s happening anywhere in significant numbers. And Pennsylvania, like many states, prohibits noncitizens from voting in elections for state offices.

A 1996 federal law allows fines and imprisonment for up to a year for noncitizens who vote in federal elections. Violators can also be deported. When people in the U.S. register to vote, they swear under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens.

In Pennsylvania, only people who meet various requirements, including citizenship, can register to vote. Under the state constitution, a voter must “have been a citizen of the United States at least one month,” in addition to meeting state and voting district residency requirements.

In 2017, Pennsylvania acknowledged it had to fix a glitch that allowed noncitizen immigrants to register to vote when getting a driver’s license. At one point, state election officials said noncitizen immigrants may have cast 544 ballots illegally — out of more than 93 million ballots in elections spanning 18 years, going back to 2000.

Since the fix, Pennsylvania’s voter registration process “has been a lot cleaner,” said Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, who serves on the board overseeing elections in the city.

“We are always paying attention to voting irregularities and investigating potential fraud. And we’ve seen no evidence of widespread noncitizen voting in Philadelphia,” Commissioner Bluestein added.