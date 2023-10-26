Pa.’s Election Code is badly outdated. That could have serious consequences in 2024

‘You can’t take the code at face value’

One of the most serious consequences of the outdated Election Code is that it makes the job of actually running elections much harder for county officials.

Spotlight PA and Votebeat spoke to five current and former election directors about their experience navigating Pennsylvania’s election procedures. They said they don’t rely solely on the Election Code to do their jobs. Instead, they consult with county solicitors, other local election directors, and state officials to determine proper election administration procedures.

“I think the key thing is you can’t take the code at face value,” said Thad Hall, who serves as election director for Mercer County, adding that court rulings have “made learning the code difficult.”

Hall mentioned issues like how to handle write-in candidates if they do not live in the jurisdiction where they were elected, which the code is not clear on, or the fact the code says independent candidates must submit nomination papers seven to 10 weeks before an election, a deadline that a court case changed to Aug. 1. Without talking with an attorney or peer with more experience, a new election director might not realize those nuances.

Leaving outdated sections on the books can also have consequences far beyond election office discussions, particularly regarding misinformation.

“When we’re dealing with election deniers they will say, ‘Well I talked to so-and-so in such county and that’s not how they do it,’ and they would say, ‘Well you’re breaking the law,’” said Ostrander of Washington County.

“You can go on the internet and read the Election Code in the form it was passed but there aren’t notation[s] for case law,” she added, noting that this can lead some to wrongly conclude that election officials are making up rules as they go along.

Why Pa.’s code is so outdated

Joshua Douglas, a law professor at the University of Kentucky who studies elections, said most states don’t undertake comprehensive overhauls of their election laws. Rather, they make “reform-specific” changes to individual sections of their codes, like Pennsylvania did with Act 77.

“Like if they do ranked-choice or vote by mail, they’ll update that section,” he said.

The consequence of this approach is codes filled with outdated language.

Pennsylvania’s, for example, stipulates that elections are to be scheduled using Eastern Standard Time, even though the commonwealth has used Eastern Daylight Time during its spring primaries for decades.

Spotlight PA and Votebeat asked eight political science professors, including Douglas, why Pennsylvania’s Election Code is rife with antiquated sections that have been invalidated by case law and references to obsolete technology. They repeatedly highlighted three factors.

Lawmakers, they said, tend to be reluctant to change an electoral system that resulted in their success. The politics of election administration have also steadily become more polarized since the early 2000s, with Democrats and Republicans taking opposite views on policies such as voter ID requirements, mail ballots, and election security.

And perhaps most importantly, Pennsylvania’s government is frequently split. In the past two decades, the only period of unified party control was from 2011 to 2014, in which Republicans held both chambers of the legislature and the governorship.

New Jersey, North Carolina, and Ohio, the academics posited, have had an easier time passing voting legislation and subsequently cleaning up outdated language because party demographics in those states lean strongly one way or the other, and therefore the majority party isn’t concerned with losing power.

An alternative to a code overhaul

In the absence of a comprehensive Election Code update, Hall of Mercer County suggested that having some kind of state manual or comprehensive training for election directors could lend itself to more uniform practices. Election directors around the state frequently communicate with each other via email to share information about how their counties are approaching various issues, but the process is informal.

Arizona, where Hall previously worked, empowers its secretary of state to update an elections procedure manual every other year with guidance on new legal precedents, laws, or other rules local officials must follow.

The Pennsylvania Department of State and its secretary can issue guidance to help counties navigate areas of the law that are confusing or lacking. But unlike the Arizona secretary’s manual, these directives do not have the force of law.

During confirmation hearings this year, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt said he would like to see some kind of training manual for incoming directors, and state Sen. Cris Dush (R., Jefferson) — who leads the chamber’s influential State Government Committee — agreed with him.

The lack of such a manual is of particular concern ahead of 2024, given the precipitous loss of election directors across the state since 2020.

A spokesperson for the Department of State said it is already trying to better support election directors. It has hired additional employees for its election administration division, and has staff working with counties to update existing training materials for directors and create new tools, which could include in-person training, an Election Day preparation manual, and how-to videos.

Jeff Greenburg, a former election director in Mercer County who now works as a senior advisor on election administration for the Philadelphia-based nonprofit Committee of Seventy, said historically it has been hard to get the ear of state lawmakers on code issues. That’s improved in recent years with the introduction of quarterly stakeholder meetings hosted by the Department of State and the creation of the Election Law Advisory Board — a group of election administrators, voting rights advocates, and bipartisan legislators who make recommendations about the Election Code.

At a September meeting of the board, code issues came up during an unrelated conversation about how far campaign workers must be from polling place doors. Some members suggested the legislature change that distance from 10 feet to 100, but others were concerned that any adjustment could create a new conflict with another area of the code.