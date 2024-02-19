Police officer witnesses man stabbing ex-girlfriend to death outside Bucks County home, DA says

Before the officer could get out of his patrol vehicle, he saw the man chase a woman and tackle her to the ground before beginning to stab her.

The officer rushed over to immediately try to stop the attack and render aid. That’s when police say the man, now identified as Weigel, took off on foot toward the area of I-295.

Two other responding officers gave chase, following Weigel as he scaled a fence.

When officers caught up to him, police say he was stabbing himself in the neck.

Officials say one of the officers had to punch through the fence to take Weigel into custody.

Life-saving measures were attempted on Battista but were unsuccessful. She was transferred to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.