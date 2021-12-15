Pennsylvania asks FEMA for help with COVID surge

Pennsylvania asked the federal government on Wednesday to send health care workers to bolster hospitals and nursing homes that are increasingly under stress from persistent staffing shortages and the latest COVID-19 surge.

The Wolf administration requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency send strike teams to hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and ambulance companies in the hardest-hit areas of the state.

Hospitals and nursing homes statewide have been sounding the alarm as largely unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospital beds, sending some acute-care facilities over capacity. Hospitals are reporting very long emergency-room wait times, while staffing shortages in nursing homes are forcing some to stop accepting new residents.