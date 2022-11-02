Do you sometimes feel that owning art is beyond your reach? How do art collectors do it? And then give it away to museums?

WHYY Host Priyanka Tewari sat down with Philadelphia-based artists, activist, and collector, Ofelia Garcia. And Dr. Brittany Webb, a curator of 20th century art at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts (PAFA) for more on ‘Gift/Deeds: Collectors of PAFA’, a focused exhibit that highlights works of art gifted to PAFA.

Note: This transcript has been edited for clarity.

How did you get into collecting art in the first place?

Garcia: It began by the fact that as an artist myself, I like to be surrounded by such things. I chose, of course, the things I could afford, which were works on paper. They’re still much more affordable than paintings or sculpture would be. You get educated in collecting by just looking and looking and looking. I think that most collectors start with casting a wider net and slowly identifying and narrowing the scope. There’s a whole world of art out there. There’s something for everybody. The question is to find that which really speaks to you.