Democrats seek to address confusion over ‘Mike Doyle’ in 12th Congressional District race

This story originally appeared on WESA.

Democratic Congressman Mike Doyle will announce his retirement later today — again — in an effort to head off confusion about who exactly is on the ballot this fall for the seat he has long held in Congress.

“I feel an obligation to make sure that people understand that my term expires at the end of the year, that I am not seeking reelection — but there is someone that has the same name as me on the ballot,” Doyle said.

Doyle’s decision not to seek re-election was widely reported last fall. But he’ll reaffirm it again because the ballot for his 12th District seat still has his name on it … although this time it belongs to Mike Doyle, a Republican insurance executive who has long served on the borough council in Plum.

The incumbent Doyle said that news stories about the race have generally noted the two men are different. But the race has received little scrutiny since state House Rep. Summer Lee won a hotly contested Democratic primary. And in any case, Doyle said, “There’s a lot of people that aren’t glued to the television, radio or newspapers. But they see a name that looks familiar, and I wouldn’t want this race to turn on confusion.”

Indeed what seemed like a joke or a Republican stunt at first has become a source of increasing concern for Democrats.

Katie Forsythe, a member of Westmoreland County’s Democratic Committee, said she has encountered the confusion at a handful of doors she has been knocking on behalf of Lee and the rest of the Democratic slate in recent days.

“They say, ‘I’m not going to vote for Summer Lee because she’s running against Mike Doyle,’” she said. At that point, her job becomes “just trying to inform them that Mike Doyle is not who they think that he is. He’s the GOP candidate. He’s not the current person who is holding that office.”

Forsythe said she’s encountered the confusion only a few times, but she said she worries it may afflict voters she hasn’t spoken to at the door. And she said the confusion appears to be a new phenomenon. Her part of Westmoreland County was added to Doyle’s district as part of a recent redrawing of district lines, and she said through this summer the big challenge was “informing voters that they were in the 12th District. So now it’s more or less saying, ‘No, Summer Lee is not running against the person who is in office. She’s running against someone else.’”

The challenge, Forsythe said, is that the race has received little attention compared to other contests on the ballot: “There’s not been a lot in our local news, there’s not been a lot in our papers. So I understand voters’ confusion.”