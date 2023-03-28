Fights lead to new bathroom rules at Pennsbury High School in Bucks County

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

After reports of fighting and vandalism, Pennsbury High School in Bucks County has a new bathroom policy.

Some students say it’s made for longer waits and missed class time.

“With 30 kids in a class, multiple people have to go to the bathroom — you’re waiting,” said junior Allison Pakula. “I had people waiting 10-15 minutes in the classroom before going to the bathroom and then waiting an additional 10 minutes outside of the bathroom.”

A notice went out to parents about the changes on March 16.

Four students are now allowed in a restroom at one time and bathrooms are monitored.

And students say many bathrooms are locked.

“So I’m all the way at the back of the school on my way to east. So to use the restroom, I have to go all the way to the office to use the restroom,” said senior Khiana Armstrong.

At the last school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Thomas Smith addressed the issue of increased fighting in restrooms.

“Just as concerning as the fights going on is the number of students who are watching the fights, and videoing the fights without going and getting help,” said Smith.