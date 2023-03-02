6 years after hazing death, Penn State plans to drop the Greek life oversight it championed

In an internal memo obtained by Spotlight PA, the university declares it is “time to recalibrate the relationships involved so the pendulum moves toward chapter self-governance, and away from University monitoring and intervention.”

According to the document, Penn State plans to end the regular monitoring of chapter houses, allow first-semester recruitment, and help Greek organizations that want to reestablish themselves at the university. The memo says that university officials who enforce the 2017 rules will focus on coaching Greek leaders. The university also wants to engage Greek life and student media to discuss “promoting the strengths and benefits of Greek life.”

These changes, which the university has not publicly acknowledged, were discussed on Nov. 16, 2022, during a private gathering of university leadership, Greek life leaders, and members of the Committee on Academic Affairs, Research and Student Life, which is part of the Board of Trustees.

Spotlight PA asked the university whether these changes — which the school framed in the November memo as “next steps” — had been implemented. (Read the full exchange here.)

In a statement, the university said it “remains committed to the safety of all Penn State students and any changes in Greek life at Penn State would only be put into place after carefully considering how they would impact the well-being of our students.”

The memo also states the policies put in place following Piazza’s death were “never intended to be permanent and were clearly presented at the time as necessary, yet temporary, actions.” The university declined to provide Spotlight PA with examples of statements that showed the rules were not meant to be lasting.

Jim Piazza, Timothy Piazza’s father, told Spotlight PA he was not informed that the rules were provisional.

“I don’t believe any of them were deemed to be temporary,” Piazza said. “I think they were all deemed to be permanent for the benefit and safety of the students.”

Piazza added that he believes the 2017 measures were a good start but did not go far enough.

“I think the monitoring should be enhanced,” he said. “And I think the university is still not aggressive enough in going after the groups or the individuals that break the rules.”

Penn State agreed to tighten some of its Greek life rules as part of its settlement with the Piazza family. The university declined to say whether any of the changes outlined in the November memo violate that agreement.