Penn Medicine accepting pregnant women in COVID-19 study of convalescent plasma

Pregnant women are now qualified for Penn Medicine’s convalescent plasma study, in which scientists seek to learn whether the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients can help hospitalized patients fight the virus.

It’s the first time Penn Medicine has enrolled pregnant women in a clinical trial that’s not pregnancy-specific. Officials there say they believe this is the only non-pregnancy-specific coronavirus trial accepting people who are expecting.

Of the 900 COVID-19 clinical trials that have been conducted worldwide, fewer than 2% have been pregnancy-related, and most exclude pregnant women altogether, according to Penn Medicine.

Historically, pregnant women worldwide have been excluded from most clinical trials, with the exception of pregnancy-focused studies.

“We have a natural misplaced default action to exclude pregnant women from trials. It’s a very paternalistic view; it’s an overprotective view,” said Emma Meagher, vice dean for clinical research at the Perelman School of Medicine. “… And part of that historically is you have to consider two lives, and the impact on the child is virtually impossible to assess in utero.”

“It was done with a sentiment to protect the mother and child, and I think the restrictions have gone on so long we have forgotten to look at the question carefully,” Meagher said. “And what COVID really brought to the forefront was a need for us to challenge this accepted principle and dogma that pregnant women cannot be enrolled. And it was so stark, because at the time these studies were designed, there was no accepted therapy.”

Excluding pregnant women from clinical trials has left scientists somewhat in the dark, said Michal Elovitz, vice chair for translational research at Penn Medicine and the Hilarie L. Morgan and Mitchell L. Morgan President’s Distinguished Professor in Women’s Health.

“Unfortunately, after decades of following that, what we are left with is no science to direct appropriate and effective care to women. At the height of the pandemic, when there are all these clinical trials to try and find ways to decrease morbidity and mortality, at the end we are going to be left guessing for pregnant women again, because they’re not involved in a clinical trial,” Elovitz said.

“The use of most interventions in pregnancy are based on non-pregnancy trials…Take a randomized clinical trial for most antibiotics; all of those trials were not done in pregnant women,” she added. “We assume we’re doing benefit, but we don’t actually know.”

Convalescent plasma therapy in itself is not new, though its use with patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is still experimental. (With the exception of remdesivir, no drug has been proved safe and effective for treating the virus.)

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their blood that have helped them fight the virus. Researchers want to know if the blood of recovered patients can be donated to patients with severe cases of COVID-19 to help them fight it as well.

Penn Medicine is conducting two trials for all COVID-19-infected patients, including pregnant women: One is for individuals who are on ventilators or in the ICU; the second study is a randomized controlled trial for moderately sick patients, in which half of the participants receive convalescent plasma and half do not.

So far, there have been 126 donors, 18 intensive care patients, and 11 moderately sick patients involved in the study. Penn Medicine aims to enroll a total of 50 ICU patients and 80 moderately sick patients.

More than 125 of Penn Medicine’s COVID-19 patients have been pregnant women. Last month, the health system began testing all women in labor, and nearly 4% tested positive for the coronavirus. But thus far, a pregnant woman has not been enrolled in the convalescent plasma study.