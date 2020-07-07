Pence’s Pa. plan includes fundraiser, visit with Philly police union

Vice President Mike Pence will travel again to Pennsylvania this week, dropping in on an important presidential battleground state on Thursday.

Pence will take a bus tour from Lancaster to Philadelphia, including taking part in a roundtable discussion at Rajant Corp., a suburban Philadelphia maker of wireless communication technology, his office said. Then he will speak to Philadelphia police officers at their union hall, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, in the city before they hold a “Back the Blue” rally.

He will also attend a fundraiser in Manheim, said Bob Asher, Pennsylvania’s Republican national committeeman. Asher said he expects to meet the fundraiser’s $1 million goal to benefit President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Pence was last in Pennsylvania last month.