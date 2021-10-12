The Helper Pool Pre-Apprenticeship Program is designed to remove barriers to workforce entry, said Keith Henderson, manager of technical operations for PECO’s workforce development team.

“We had over 750 applications that we processed and we are only hiring 20 positions,” said Henderson during Monday’s kickoff at PECO headquarters in Philadelphia. “We know this is a great opportunity for folks in the community to create not just a job, but a career for them to create generational wealth.”

Henderson said the pool of pre-apprentices came from PECO’s community partners, as well as previous job candidates who needed to boost their skills.

The utility created the program, said Henderson, because many people in the communities that PECO serves don’t know about the job opportunities available for people with just a high school diploma. He spoke specifically about a program targeted at at-risk young people.

“I asked a few people in our PECO Explorers program what a lineman was, and immediately they thought I was talking about football. We knew we had to create some outreach so they knew what these positions are,” said Henderson.

Sabrina Brooks, senior manager of workforce development at PECO, said this is just another way the utility connects with the community.

“These are entry-level positions for those who don’t have utility experience, but are interested in learning more about the energy industry and PECO,” she said.