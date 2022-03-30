Parents of teen shot by Pennsylvania State Police sue troopers, local DA

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

The parents of a Chinese American teenager fatally shot by Pennsylvania State Police filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday against the troopers involved and the local district attorney’s office, alleging authorities tried to “cover up the unlawfulness” of the killing by making misleading statements and refusing to release the full video of the incident.

Video recorded by the State Police and obtained by Spotlight PA and NBC News revealed in November that Hall kept his hands in the air above his head while troopers fired at him.

The lawsuit claims troopers used excessive force, killing Hall as he tried to surrender and after they said they would not shoot him. Devon Jacob and Ben Crump, the Hall family’s attorneys, also allege that the Monroe County district attorney and his deputy misled the public by showing an edited version of the video and claiming Hall pointed what turned out to be a pellet gun at troopers.

The suit — filed Wednesday in federal court — names individual troopers, Monroe County, and State Police Superintendent Robert Evanchik as defendants.

The Monroe County DA’s office previously defended its investigation and actions to Spotlight PA. Evanchick, the State Police commissioner, declined a request to be interviewed last year, and his department declined to comment at the time because of pending litigation.

“What happened to Christian and his parents is not excusable,” said Jacob and Crump, who also represented the family of George Floyd, whose killing in May 2020 sparked a national outcry. “Just like George Floyd’s unlawful homicide, the involved Troopers who committed this unlawful homicide took time to deliberate before they decided to end Christian Hall’s life. We obtained justice for George Floyd and we will obtain justice for Christian Hall.”