Pa. will give health systems $175 million to lead coronavirus response inside struggling nursing homes

The announcement is the latest in the state’s piecemeal effort to assist long-term-care homes, where more than 4,300 people have died of COVID-19. While state officials have repeatedly defended their response to the outbreak, providers, advocates, and lawmakers have questioned whether it was robust and fast enough.

“It’s unfortunate that [the health system plan is] coming so late,” said Diane Menio, executive director of CARIE, a Philadelphia-based aging advocacy organization. “It would’ve been nice to see things happen a little sooner.”

Under Turzai’s plan, the Department of Human Services will approve six regional “health collaboratives,” defined in a request for proposals as a “collaboration of at least one local health system in coordination with other local and state governmental agencies.”

These collaboratives will be tasked with implementing best practices for infection control and expanding testing “to include asymptomatic staff and residents,” a crucial need to keep employees with no visible signs of illness from infecting residents.

The Department of Health in mid-May unveiled what it called universal testing for long-term-care facilities, but subsequent reporting by Spotlight PA noted that it applied only to nursing homes and was not mandated. As a result, only a small number of facilities complied.

The state has since released updated guidance and said it will require every nursing home to test all residents and staff members once by July 24. The Department of Health said it will work with human services officials to issue a similar mandate for other long-term-care facilities.

(The Department of Health oversees nursing homes, while personal care homes and assisted-living facilities are under the Department of Human Services’ jurisdiction.)

Representatives from the Pennsylvania Health Care Association and LeadingAge PA, two provider organizations, both said they don’t care about who leads the testing effort, as long as it happens.

“I think executing a comprehensive plan for testing and how it will be administered is more critical than the who,” said Anne Henry, chief of government affairs for LeadingAge PA, which represents more than 365 nonprofit nursing homes.

The health collaboratives will also be required to launch rapid response teams made up of medical professionals to identify and control outbreaks, supplement staffing, and provide personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.

The idea is similar to a Department of Health plan from early March to deploy quick strike teams to assess homes with COVID-19 cases and create a response plan. As Spotlight PA reported, the plan was never fully implemented.

Instead, the department hired an outside organization to do phone consultations while the National Guard was sent in to just over two dozen struggling homes to provide staffing support. Teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also visited 10 long-term-care facilities in Pennsylvania to temporarily provide additional services.