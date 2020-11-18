Pa. Victim Advocate criticizes Senate ‘no’ vote as ‘political vendetta’

The state Senate denied the commonwealth’s victim advocate, Jennifer Storm, another term by a vote of 32 to 18 Monday. Supporters of the move said Storm is both unqualified and under investigation by the State Ethics Committee.

Storm criticized the move as an effort to “discredit” and “defame” her.

Since she was first nominated to the position in 2013 by former Gov. Tom Corbett, Storm has led the Office of Victim Advocate, which provides support and services for crime victims. During her tenure, she said she worked to assert the rights and wishes of Pennsylvania victims of Roman Catholic clergy abuse.

Storm said that work earned her an enemy: Senate President Joe Scarnati (R-Cameron County).

“[He] made it very clear a year and a half ago that he had it out for me and was very vocal about that,” Storm said Tuesday on WITF’s Smart Talk.

Storm alleges Scarnati took issue with that work because of his connections to the Catholic Church. In a statement earlier this year, Scarnati denied any of his legislative decisions were influenced by lobbying interests.

Storm also pointed to her criticism of Scarnati’s stance against legislation that would have removed the statute of limitations for survivors of sexual abuse, as well as another bill that would have allowed survivors of clergy sexual abuse to sue the Catholic church.

“A lot of survivors were angry, [and] a lot of them called him out and they called him to account…and he didn’t like that,” Storm said. “His sights were set on me and he was intent on destroying my career [and] my reputation.”

In a statement Tuesday, Scarnati called Storm’s comments about him “egregious” personal attacks.