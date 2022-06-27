Conflicting reports, gaps in data obscure true number of Pa. law enforcement agencies

One of these databases, Law Enforcement Officers Killed and Assaulted, lists more than 1,700 unique Pennsylvania codes in its 2020 data.

But this number still included some caveats. It’s unclear if each code represents a unique law enforcement agency, or whether smaller units within a larger department have their own number. (We ran across this problem with other data sources, too.)

Spotlight PA has filed a public records request with the FBI for the most recent code directory and is awaiting a response.

Another challenge to using the federal numbers is that reporting can be voluntary and some smaller departments might lack the time and resources to participate, said Jacob Kaplan, the chief data scientist for Research on Policing Reform and Accountability.

Other reports raised similar data integrity concerns. Many estimates did not specify which kinds of law enforcement agencies were included in their counts. Along with Pennsylvania’s state, regional, and municipal agencies, there are also police departments with niche jurisdictions such as universities, hospitals, and airports.

All of these should be reporting to the new misconduct database.

Over eight days, we asked 10 people — including state and federal officials, academics, and lawmakers — this same question: How many law enforcement agencies are in Pennsylvania?

None of them knew.

A Department of Community and Economic Development database of local services lists only municipal police departments. The offices of the Attorney General and the governor both did not immediately have a clear answer.

The Pennsylvania State Police were able to tell us how many agencies were enrolled to use the new misconduct database, but not how many exist statewide.

“It turns out that [the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission] does not have a definitive total on the number of agencies in PA,” said Lt. Adam Reed, State Police communications director.