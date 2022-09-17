The film is constructed as a series of portraits in motion, with each character occupying a niche of Bethlehem: an 1741 Moravian woman in the city’s historic section, a man in a protective blast suit near the former Bethlehem Steel plant, a hospital nurse doing his rounds, a blackjack dealer laying down cards.

As the film progresses, the characters fall out of their historic lanes: the steel worker appears in a Moravian church; the nurse stares up at the rusted stacks of the steel plant; the blackjack dealer appears in front of Bethlehem’s iconic illuminated star atop South Mountain.

The film does not tell a story, per se, but rather shows different aspects of Bethlehem past and present. Then scrambles them up. Layers of history are condensed into the same time and space.

Between the two projection screens is an exact miniaturization of the Bethlehem Star, the 91-foot steel tower shrunk to about 11 feet. Attie says the star neatly encapsulates many of the themes he is working on in “Starstruck”: it references Christianity and the birth of Jesus Christ; it’s made of steel; and it was made in 1937 through an act of capitalism, created by the city’s Chamber of Commerce to brand Bethlehem as “Christmas City.”

Instead of mimicking the illumination of the giant star on the mountain — which is steady, white light — Attie’s smaller structure lights up in an animated, multi-colored pattern similar to a gambling machine you might find in a casino.

‘We’re all Bethlehem, and this is all of our history’

“Starstruck” uses artistic techniques Attie has employed in other cities around the world, particularly places that have felt the boom and bust of industrialization, like a former steel plant in Luxembourg and the site of a coal mining disaster in Wales.

“For me, the best art remains complex all the way through. If it’s reduced to one simple message that’s not really an experience, that’s a piece of information,” he said. “I’m hoping to give people an experience, a way to reflect both on the specifics of Bethlehem, locally, but also on the American story, the very particular American brew of capitalism, religion, industrialization, and its collapse.”

To brew that concoction, Attie asked local talent to represent the different layers of the city. Most of the actors are playing versions of themselves: the nurse is actually a nurse, the steelworker is the grandson of a Bethlehem Steel worker, and the 18th century Moravian woman is Sarah Hriniak, who regularly portrays 18th century Moravian women.

“Portraying Moravian women of the time period is something that I do for fun,” said Hriniak who, when not teaching at Bethlehem’s Nitschmann Middle School, is a docent at the Moravian Historical Society in nearby Nazareth.

“I dress up in costume a lot,” she said. “That’s one of my favorite things to do.”

She even has her own historically accurate wardrobe, down to the weave of the linen, which she wears in the film.

“Sometimes I’ll portray specific characters in Moravian history,” said Hriniak. “I’ve portrayed Anna Nitschmann before. I’ve portrayed Benigna Zinzendorf before. But sometimes it’s just regular Moravian women of the time period.”