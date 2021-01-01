Pa. shelters adapt to risks of COVID-19 as winter surge continues

In mid-December, Hope Rescue Mission in Reading installed three trailers on its property for people who test positive for COVID-19 and have nowhere else to quarantine. The option is only available to men, and its zoning will only last 60 days.

Executive Director Robert Turchi said early in the pandemic, hotels were meeting this need.

“There were a variety of issues that arose, so hotels were no longer willing to have this occur again, so we started looking into where individuals who were positive could isolate,” he said.

In addition to the trailers, Berks County Redevelopment Authority recently bought two homes outside the city for families who need a place to quarantine, and plans to close on the sale of three buildings in the city in mid-January that will provide quarantine space to men and women. Another nonprofit, Opportunity House, is furnishing and supplying those living spaces.

The combination of winter, when shelter populations usually swell, and the possibility of a pandemic-related wave of evictions is putting extra pressure on shelters to prepare for an influx of people while finding ways to keep the virus from spreading.

Opportunity House president Modesto Fiume said hotels are still providing emergency shelter on a smaller scale. They have been a critical option for helping people as shelters like the one his organization operates reduced their capacity to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“It really is amazing that we have 50 people in our shelter, 100 people in our housing programs, we operate a childcare center that has 120-130 children in there every day, and we’ve only had a handful of positive cases,” Fiume said.

Elsewhere in the country, organizations have experienced similar relief. The New York Times reported that shelters have so far avoided the worst-case-scenarios that played out in many nursing homes and prisons, but that serious outbreaks can happen, especially as infections surge in winter and cold temperatures trigger programs that ensure people have refuge.

Anecdotally, Turchi has noticed an increase in positive tests in the last month or so.

“Of course, I have no idea if many had it and weren’t very symptomatic, but it seems that this second wave, I’m hearing a lot more homeless individuals testing positive,” he said.

Hope Rescue Mission has about 195 men in its shelter, and Turchi says it usually has at most 250 per night during the winter. The organization never stopped accepting new people and didn’t reduce its maximum capacity, but it screens for symptoms and, earlier in the pandemic, barred entry to people who had recently left the county. For Turchi, providing shelter was generally the top priority.