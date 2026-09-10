The main issue

Robinson contends that the township does not have the legal right to take her land because eminent domain cannot be used to seize private property that is then handed over to a private entity.

In July, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled unanimously in Jackson Township v. Getzel Bee that local governments are not justified in using eminent domain to condemn private land that is then transferred to a developer.

During an initial appearance in Superior Court in May, Robinson told the judge she wanted to keep her property so she could pass it down to members of her family. During the proceeding, the judge put the case on hold to allow Robinson to continue to try and get legal representation.

A legal defense fund

In the spring, state Sen. Britnee Timberlake, worked to secure a $200,000 state appropriation to go to the legal defense fund of the Whitesboro Historic Preservation Project, a community-driven effort founded by members of the Whitesboro Historical Foundation to “preserve Whitesboro’s legacy and future and unify the community of Whitesboro in the pursuit of self-reliance and good self-governance,” according to the group’s website.

Timberlake said the fund is designed to protect community members from eminent domain threats.

“It’s important to safeguard communities from that type of activity,” Timberlake said. “If it can happen to one community it can happen to another.”

She said poor or largely minority communities are frequently targeted by developers who will use eminent domain and other strategies to seize private property deemed valuable.

“Land taking is wrong,” she said. “If a person doesn’t want to sell you their land, they shouldn’t have to sell you their land. That is unacceptable.”

Timberlake said that while the defense fund was created to give Robinson and other Whitesboro residents the resources they need to stand up against eminent domain threats, the money can also be used in other parts of the state.

“They will also be able to help out other people who are lacking funds to fight eminent domain or any other land taking because they can’t afford to have attorneys,” she said.

Robinson said when she found out about the legal defense fund, she was ecstatic.

“I did backflips,” she said. “I was so happy because even though we’re raising money, this now guarantees I’ll have legal counsel. This will fill all the voids.”

Robinson said she feels honored that a state senator would work to help her.

“It does mean a lot,” she said.