Pa. senators consider harsher penalties for drivers who don’t move over for emergency vehicles

The Pennsylvania Senate Transportation committee approved a measure Wednesday to double the fines and add license points against drivers who disobey the state’s Steer Clear law.

Dozens of the measure’s supporters rallied at the State Capitol building Tuesday, following a procession of emergency service vehicles. At least seven people told stories of being struck by a vehicle while working on the side of the road, or spoke for someone they know.

Each highlighted what they say is a need for better education and stricter enforcement of the Steer Clear law.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-Adams County) also spoke during the rally.

“When you [emergency workers] are out there doing your jobs, there should be no reason you’re constantly looking over your shoulder waiting for the shoe to drop,” Mastriano told the crowd.

Former State Police Sgt. Bob Bemis was one of several who shared his story. He was struck in 2015 by a vehicle that lost control. Bemis endured months of surgery and years of physical therapy, and uses forearm crutches to help him walk.

“I’m disgusted at the selfishness of those who refuse to slow down and move over when approaching emergency lights,” Bemis said. “I’m disheartened at the number of deaths and injuries that leave responders disabled and disfigured, and leave their families devastated.”

Existing state law requires those driving in Pennsylvania to slow down and move over any time they encounter an emergency vehicle with its lights or sirens on.

If they don’t, authorities can fine a driver $250 for a first offense, and up to $1,000 for additional violations. Despite those potential punishments, the Senate GOP said state police troopers ticketed drivers more than 7,000 times over the last few years for failing to yield to emergency workers.

Data from the Harrisburg-based Emergency Responder Safety Institute shows that failure can have deadly consequences for those workers. At least 35 people in the U.S. have been hit or killed during a roadside incident this year. Two were in Pennsylvania.