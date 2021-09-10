Pa. school mask lawsuit backed by group that challenged 2020 election results

Ties to Trump

The Amistad Project, which describes itself as the nation’s “leading election integrity watchdog,” is run by former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline. The Kansas Supreme Court indefinitely suspended his law license in 2013 over professional misconduct related to his investigations of abortion providers, and the Thomas More Society lists Kline as a former client.

Kline did not respond to a request for an interview.

In the weeks before and after the November election, the Amistad Project filed lawsuits in state and federal courts seeking to overturn President Joe Biden’s win in key swing states.

The Washington Post, along with other news organizations, reported that the Thomas More Society had ties to Trump’s campaign, calling into question its independence and motives in taking legal actions. Trump’s then-senior campaign legal advisor, Jenna Ellis, is special counsel for the society, which in December said Ellis was not involved in the Amistad Project’s election-related efforts.

In Pennsylvania, King and his firm, as special counsel for the Amistad Project, have filed at least five election-related lawsuits as well as one that challenged the Wolf administration during the pandemic.

Two weeks after the state certified its presidential results, they unsuccessfully sued on behalf of a group of Republican state lawmakers seeking to block the vote tally. The suit, The Inquirer reported at the time, was “supported with already debunked conspiracy theories and a bevy of complaints that have previously been rejected by state and federal judges in earlier legal fights.”

Shortly after Election Day in November, King’s firm and the Amistad Project represented candidates including U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly (R., Pa.) in an effort — mostly unsuccessful — to block counties from counting provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail ballots contained mistakes.

Another suit brought by King and the project — this one in federal court on behalf of several Republican state representatives challenging the use of private grant money to support some counties’ elections — ended in November, when the U.S. Supreme Court refused to intervene.

King’s firm and the Amistad Project also represented Republican congressional candidates Sean Parnell and Luke Negron in a lawsuit against the Allegheny County Board of Elections over mail ballots that were incorrectly sent to voters because of a clerical error. The parties settled that lawsuit in October.

Recently, the Amistad Project announced King had been hired to represent Fulton County in south-central Pennsylvania in its quest to reverse an order by the Wolf administration decertifying the county’s voting machines.

Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid decertified the machines after the county disclosed that an outside firm, Wake Technology Services Inc., had conducted an audit of the equipment after last year’s contentious election. Wake TSI was later involved in Arizona’s contentious, partisan ballot review.

King also worked with the Amistad Project last year on a federal lawsuit challenging the Wolf administration’s business closure orders during the pandemic. A judge ruled against the governor, but an appeals court later dismissed the suit because the issue was moot.

In an interview Wednesday, King said he has been affiliated with the Thomas More Society for “a couple years.”

He said the Amistad Project raises funds to pay for attorneys’ legal fees, “and that’s what’s occurring here as well,” referring to the mask mandate lawsuit.

When asked whether the case was being handled pro bono for the families and schools involved, King said, “That’s not something that I can discuss with you.”