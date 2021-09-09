Republicans start election ‘investigation’ in Pennsylvania

Democratic members of Pennsylvania’s Senate say that Thursday’s first hearing in what Republicans call a “full forensic investigation” into last year’s presidential election is part of a national campaign to attack elections.

It initially had been ardently pressed by senators vowing to bring an Arizona-style election “audit” to Pennsylvania.

But leaders of the state Senate’s Democratic minority say it is a perversion of the Senate’s rules and an extension of a nationwide campaign to roll back voting rights in service to former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.