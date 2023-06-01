Secret meetings by board overseeing Pa.’s $1 billion in opioid settlements draw criticism

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Tom VanKirk leads a board with power over a vast amount of money.

The Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust is responsible for ensuring counties and other local governments appropriately spend hundreds of millions of dollars expected to come their way from settlements with opioid companies. That money is intended to help Pennsylvania respond to a crisis that kills thousands of people annually in the state.

When VanKirk and his fellow board members first met publicly in late March, he told the audience they intended “to be as transparent as possible.”

But before that public meeting, the trust had met in secret for months. Board members selected a bank to administer the funds, discussed how counties are allowed to spend money, and waived a requirement for counties to file spending reports with the trust this year, according to recently released meeting minutes. The minutes appear to show board members cast votes on issues at least six separate times in those meetings.

All of that and more was done outside of the public view — even though the court order creating the trust requires it to operate under Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act. That law, with limited exceptions, requires official actions and deliberations by a quorum of members of public agencies to take place at public meetings.

And while the trust members began holding public meetings in late March, they continue to operate in ways that are less transparent than what is standard practice for school boards, municipal leaders, and even several independent state boards. The trust and its administrators have also withheld documents — including ones related to hiring outside entities — from the public for weeks and months after votes.

Terry Mutchler, an attorney and former executive director of the state’s Office of Open Records, said that given the trust’s mission, it should err on the side of transparency.

“The opioid crisis is one of the single biggest scourges that has hit our country in … generations,” Mutchler said, later adding, “The public was the one that was harmed. So shouldn’t the public be able to at least witness what is going on?”

VanKirk, a lawyer and former chief legal officer for Highmark Health, in an email said he’s confident the trust has complied with the judge’s order and the Sunshine Act.

“All previous actions were ministerial and aimed at providing mechanisms (eg Bank Accounts) to pay out settlement dollars to the subdivisions as quickly as possible to enable them to address Opioid Remediation efforts,” he wrote. “I would also note that detailed minutes were taken at those meetings which have been shared with you and the public so there has been full transparency with the public.”

But he did not cite any specific exceptions under the Sunshine Act to justify the trust’s actions to meet outside of public view from July until late March. And the meeting minutes — which the trust released after mid-April — include limited information that, for instance, makes it impossible for the public to make direct comparisons of different options from banks.

“I think they’re missing the point of the Sunshine Act, to be honest,” said Susan Schwartz, a journalist and president of the Pennsylvania Freedom of Information Coalition. “… By releasing minutes months after the event, they’ve basically cut the public out of the process.”

The trust exists as a result of a historic agreement with Johnson & Johnson and three major drug distributors that faced a host of lawsuits for their role in the opioid epidemic. Under the national agreements, the companies did not admit wrongdoing.

In July, a Commonwealth Court judge signed an order creating a 13-member trust with the responsibility to distribute funds and provide oversight of an estimated $1 billion from that deal, as well as money from future similar settlements. The trust includes officials appointed by the governor, legislative leaders, the mayor of Philadelphia, and the Allegheny County executive. County leaders in different regions of the state also vote on representatives to the board. VanKirk began serving as chair under former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The order creating the board stated that the “proceedings and meetings of this Trust shall be governed by the Sunshine Act,” and it defined a quorum of the trust as seven members.

In an email, VanKirk said the trust’s first public meeting on March 30 — in which it approved hiring the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania for administrative work — was the “first meeting at which any vote was taken to obligate the Trust to make expenditures of Trust monies for administrative matters.”

But the decision to select a bank to administer funds — which the trust did in July and August — also affects the finances of the trust, the minutes show. The Sunshine Act includes an exception for “administrative action” of an agency, but that exception does not include deliberations and votes.

Days before the trust’s first public meeting, Mifflin County Commissioner Robert Postal, a member of the trust, told Spotlight PA and WESA he expected transparency “would get better.”

“One of the objectives of the trust was to get this money out quickly,” Postal said, “and maybe it happened too quickly before the actual administrative framework was set up.”

The trust received about $130 million in 2022, most of which it distributed to counties, VanKirk has said. It’s unknown how much money counties have spent so far, in part because the trust waived a reporting requirement in March.

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, of which Spotlight PA is a member, said the trust could have had public meetings while still distributing the money swiftly. The Sunshine Act allows agencies to hold their first regular meeting of the calendar or fiscal year with three days’ notice. Special and rescheduled meetings require only 24-hour notice.

Beyond those past votes and deliberations, the trust board limits public involvement in other ways.