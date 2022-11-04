No one is denying that crime is a growing problem in major cities such as Philadelphia. Violent crime in Philadelphia is 7% higher in 2022 than it was in 2021.

But Republicans are trying to make Philly crime the big issue in the midterm elections — when inflation is also climbing and abortion rights are also on the ballot.

Their fear-mongering commercials pop up in breaks when the Philadelphia Phillies are duking it out in the World Series, or the Philadelphia Eagles are fighting it out on the gridiron. The commercials have captured the attention of everyone — from Will Bunch at The Philadelphia Inquirer to Preito-Hodge, an assistant professor at Rutgers University in the criminal justice department.

Tyrique Glasgow, an anti-violence advocate in Philadelphia and executive director of the Young Chances Foundation, said he’s seen the crime ads, too. He’s very familiar with the “scare tactics.”

He feels like there’s always a focus on the negatives happening in his community instead of the positive. To add insult to injury, he said, the widespread attention on crime is always short-lived and is meant to serve a different agenda, not address real-world problems.

“These are issues that plague our communities every day. And for us leaders, it is really a slap in the face, because it’s an acknowledgement on all parties that these are the things that go on every day,” Glasgow said. “What are we going to do to address it when it’s not November? We have to really step up and hold our leaders accountable — that this shouldn’t happen or be highlighted in any capacity.”

He added that it is a hard sell to get people to vote when the issues remain unsolved and the resources are failing to reach his community.

“Those ads ain’t cheap. Those are multimillion-dollar ads that can fund small block captains, that can help community organizations, that can build small hospitals in communities where they have been plagued by COVID and they know that this is the most vulnerable communities, but this is where they want the highest turnout — with the lowest results and resources,” Glasgow said.

Dr. Danilo Yanich, a professor at the Joseph R. Biden Jr. School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware, said that using crime in ads is both easy and generally effective for campaigns.

“Their effect is short lived and that’s why you do it over and over and over again,” Yanich said.

In this particular election cycle, a whole lot of money is pouring into the Keystone State. Campaign spending has been trending upwards for years. This midterm election is no different.