This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

A panel of Commonwealth Court judges has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many medical marijuana patients have received approval from a doctor to use cannabis for opioid addiction treatment.

For more than a year, the Department of Health has fought to keep that information secret.

Spotlight PA sought that data to better understand the impact of the agency’s unusual and controversial decision to endorse cannabis as a treatment option for opioid use disorder.

In a court opinion Friday, the judges dismissed several arguments from the department. The agency interpreted confidentiality rules too broadly and one of its arguments was “undeveloped” and “misses the point,” wrote Bonnie Brigance Leadbetter, a senior judge.

The judges also rejected the department’s argument that releasing the information could lead to criminal charges against employees.

“This ruling is an important step toward public access to aggregate data that will help Pennsylvanians better understand how the state’s medical marijuana program is operating,” said Paula Knudsen Burke, an attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press who is representing Spotlight PA for free.