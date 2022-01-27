Pa. lawmakers look to head off all-electric building codes

Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Legislature signaled again Wednesday that it wants to stop municipalities in the nation’s No. 2 natural gas state from adopting building codes that prohibit gas hookups, as some states, cities and counties consider all-electric building codes as a way to fight climate change.

Legislation passed the GOP-controlled House, 118-83, three months after the state Senate passed a similar bill.

The bills prohibit municipalities from writing new building codes that restrict utility service based on the energy source.

The move protects the state’s hometown natural gas industry, and as well as utilities and companies that refine and deliver fossil fuels to residential and commercial buildings.

Neither bill has reached Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.