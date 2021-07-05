Pa. lawmakers are on summer break. Here are 5 issues they’ll face this fall

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s General Assembly is headed into a long summer recess after a flurry of legislative activity. But several key issues remain unresolved and will have to wait until lawmakers reconvene in the fall.

Democrats have indicated they want to see more government spending to address economic fallout from the pandemic. Republicans who control both legislative chambers hope to focus on election reform and facilitating economic growth by extending pandemic regulatory waivers and spending federal dollars prudently.

Here are the issues to watch.

Election reform

Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a Republican-written election reform bill last week, saying it would result in voter suppression. GOP lawmakers countered it would provide extra security measures while also expanding access to the ballot box.

The measure included more stringent voter ID requirements, earlier deadlines to apply for a mail ballot, and a plan to introduce early voting by 2025.

Republicans are expected to resurrect the issue upon their return. Jason Thompson, spokesperson for Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre), said that election reform will be “one of our top priorities” when the legislature reconvenes.

Sen. David Argall (R., Schuykill) introduced a bill in June that would give counties the ability to begin processing mail ballots before Election Day and move up the deadline to apply for a mail ballot. The bipartisan County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania has lobbied for these reforms, arguing that they are needed to avoid delays in reporting results — an issue they faced in the November 2020 election.

With Wolf’s veto, Republican lawmakers this fall may consider standalone bills with a better chance of winning the governor’s signature while also pursuing a route that takes more controversial issues directly to the voters.

Earlier this week, a key Republican — Rep. Seth Grove of York County — voiced his support for bypassing Wolf and expanding voter ID in Pennsylvania through a constitutional amendment. A resolution passed the state Senate in June and was sent to the House for consideration.

The General Assembly must approve the measure in two consecutive two-year sessions to send the question to the voters. The earliest the question could appear on the ballot is 2023.

$5B in federal relief dollars

Pennsylvania’s $40 billion budget package directed $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan funds toward human services, highway construction, nursing homes, and higher education. But the state still has $5 billion in relief money at its disposal.

Democrats want to see those funds spent on more financial relief for Pennsylvanians. Senate Democratic spokesperson Brittany Crampsie told Spotlight PA that lawmakers will advocate for putting those dollars toward rental assistance, public health initiatives, and worker training programs.

“Whatever legislative process we need to go through to get this money towards people the way that it was intended, that’s what we’re gonna do,” Crampsie said.

But Democrats are certain to run into Republican resistance.

GOP lawmakers are wary of spending the federal money too quickly, pointing to a budget shortfall more than a decade ago after Pennsylvania used one-time stimulus dollars to increase basic education funding. If the state uses relief money to increase funding for a program or create a new one, lawmakers will eventually have to find another source of revenue — perhaps necessitating a tax hike.